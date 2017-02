Original Posting At https://craigladams.com/blog/nick-quient-perfecting-holiness-and-the-promises-of-god-a-brief-exegesis-of-2-cor-71/



Guest blog by Nicholas Quient. Nick — along with his wife Allison — blogs at Split/Frame of Reference. He is an MAT student at Fuller Theological Seminary (New Testament; Biblical Languages). He is a graduate of Biola University (BA: Screenwriting; Biblical Studies). He hopes to pursue a Ph.D in New Testament upon graduation. His interests […]