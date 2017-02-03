the MethoBlog

UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/3/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/news-and-notes-from-amd-2317.html


“The Universal Benefits of Disability Culture” from the Longmore Institute. PDF.
https://longmoreinstitute.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/disability_culture_thespecialedge_fall-winter2017.pdf

Stigma, mental health in first responders
https://www.firerescue1.com/fire-chief/articles/188263018-Why-firefighter-mental-healths-top-enemy-is-stigma/

Venus, Mars, and hearing loss
https://katherinebouton.com/2017/01/27/venus-mars-and-hearing-loss/

Think Inclusive: Disabled and loved by God
http://www.thinkinclusive.us/disabled-and-loved-by-god-in-an-ableist-world/

UM Disability blog: Walking on Water
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/01/walking-on-water-jonathan-campbell.html

UM Disability blog: (followup) conversation with representative’s office
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/reflections-on-conversation-beth-dehoff.html

R-word day tool kit
http://www.r-word.org/r-word-resources.aspx

AAIDD opens nominations for Henri Nouwen Award:
http://www.aaiddreligion.org/conference/henri-nouwen-award/about-award

Advocacy: Accessible Instructional Materials in Higher Education Act
https://www.change.org/p/united-states-congress-remove-barriers-to-classroom-equality-ensure-accessibility-of-instructional-materials

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.

