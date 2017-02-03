UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/3/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/news-and-notes-from-amd-2317.html
“The Universal Benefits of Disability Culture” from the Longmore Institute. PDF.
https://longmoreinstitute.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/disability_culture_thespecialedge_fall-winter2017.pdf
Stigma, mental health in first responders
https://www.firerescue1.com/fire-chief/articles/188263018-Why-firefighter-mental-healths-top-enemy-is-stigma/
Venus, Mars, and hearing loss
https://katherinebouton.com/2017/01/27/venus-mars-and-hearing-loss/
Think Inclusive: Disabled and loved by God
http://www.thinkinclusive.us/disabled-and-loved-by-god-in-an-ableist-world/
UM Disability blog: Walking on Water
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/01/walking-on-water-jonathan-campbell.html
UM Disability blog: (followup) conversation with representative’s office
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/reflections-on-conversation-beth-dehoff.html
R-word day tool kit
http://www.r-word.org/r-word-resources.aspx
AAIDD opens nominations for Henri Nouwen Award:
http://www.aaiddreligion.org/conference/henri-nouwen-award/about-award
Advocacy: Accessible Instructional Materials in Higher Education Act
https://www.change.org/p/united-states-congress-remove-barriers-to-classroom-equality-ensure-accessibility-of-instructional-materials
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.
Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.
Leave a Reply