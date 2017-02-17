UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/17/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/news-and-notes-from-amd-21717.html



GCORR: increasing equity

http://www.gcorr.org/4-ways-to-increase-equity-for-all-physical-and-mental-abilities/

Inclusion is not a luxury

http://www.disabilityandfaith.org/inclusion-is-not-a-luxury/

America’s new ministers (could this open door for disabilities?)

http://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2017/0206/America-s-new-ministers

Journal of Literary and Cultural Disability Studies 8 (open access)

Catherine Willits, The Obfuscation of Bodily Sight in Julian of Norwich

http://online.liverpooluniversitypress.co.uk/doi/abs/10.3828/jlcds.2014.6

UM Disability blog: UMC article 4 amendment

http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html

Advocacy: AAPD on ACA and Medicaid

http://www.aapd.com/take-action-to-prevent-gutting-of-the-aca-and-medicaid/

CFP: Pedagogy and Disability

The Journal of Religion and Disability is planning a special issue on Pedagogy and Disability to appear in October 2017. Our guest editors for this issue are Dr. Meghan Henning (University of Dayton) and Dr. Kirk VanGilder (Gallaudet University).

We are seeking submissions for this issue from scholars who have researched and presented in this area. This special issue will focus on a broad range of issues related to pedagogy and disability including, but not limited to;

• Universal classroom design for physical space,

• Universal design principles for teaching activities and classroom conduct,

• Integrating disability studies content into the curriculum of various disciplines,

• Developing disability studies courses and programs,

• Strategies for teaching with a disability,

• Inclusive pedagogy for learners with disabilities.

• Experiencing religious studies/theology classrooms as a student with a disability

• Technology and teaching strategies

• Online teaching and disability inclusion

• Implementing experiential or community engaged learning and the disability studies classroom

• Developing graduate level courses around disability, the body, and religion and or practical ministry

• Pedagogy that engages more than one learning style

• Integrating content on the body and healthcare into the curriculum of various disciplines

We are looking for submissions in the range of 5000 words in length. Submissions should be received by July 15, 2017.

Send your submissions to mhenning2@dayton.edu and kirk.vangilder@gallaudet.edu

