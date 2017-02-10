UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/10/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/news-and-notes-from-amd-21017.html



UM Disability blog: Deaf Ministry

http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/deaf-ministry-making-new-connections.html

What’s behind Americans’ hearing loss (uncaptioned video)

http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/whats-behind-americans-hearing-loss/

Theology, Bible, and Disability overview

http://www.catalystresources.org/theology-bible-and-disability-an-overview/

Loving or persecuting?

http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/02/are-we-loving-or-persecuting-jesus.html

Autism care and race

http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/children-color-autism-face-disparities-care-isolation/

Not Dead Yet Day of Mourning (March 1)

http://notdeadyet.org/2017/02/national-day-of-mourning-march-1st.html

Advocacy: marriage penalty for people with disabilities

https://www.change.org/p/wyoming-governor-remove-the-penalty-that-prevents-people-with-disabilities-from-marrying#petition-letter

Miriam Spies, a minister of the United Church of Canada, is conducting research about ministers with disabilities and their congregations. If you are interested in helping, contact at miriam.spies@gmail.com.