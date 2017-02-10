the MethoBlog

UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 2/10/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/news-and-notes-from-amd-21017.html


UM Disability blog: Deaf Ministry
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/deaf-ministry-making-new-connections.html

What’s behind Americans’ hearing loss (uncaptioned video)
http://www.cbsnews.com/videos/whats-behind-americans-hearing-loss/

Theology, Bible, and Disability overview
http://www.catalystresources.org/theology-bible-and-disability-an-overview/

Loving or persecuting?
http://disabledchristianity.blogspot.com/2017/02/are-we-loving-or-persecuting-jesus.html

Autism care and race
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/children-color-autism-face-disparities-care-isolation/

Not Dead Yet Day of Mourning (March 1)
http://notdeadyet.org/2017/02/national-day-of-mourning-march-1st.html

Advocacy: marriage penalty for people with disabilities
https://www.change.org/p/wyoming-governor-remove-the-penalty-that-prevents-people-with-disabilities-from-marrying#petition-letter

Miriam Spies,  a minister of the United Church of Canada, is conducting research about ministers with disabilities and their congregations. If you are interested in helping, contact at miriam.spies@gmail.com.

Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.

UMAMD logo with the UM Cross and Flame and several disability symbols
This newsletter is generally issued weekly by the
United Methodist Association of Ministers with Disabilities,
a caucus of the United Methodist Church.

Click here to join this e-mail list.
Visit us on the web or Facebook.

