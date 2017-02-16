This Day With God | Never Tire of Doing What is Good

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/16/never-tire-of-doing-what-is-good/



And as for you, brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good. – 2 Thessalonians 3:13

Sharing some thoughts in the post “Leading by Example”, the main problem discussed was idleness. Paul emphasized being an example to others by getting involved, being industrious, and working hard.

These same principles were adopted by the founding fathers of the United States. As the post 4th of July from the blog altruisticao points out, the founding fathers grasped the understanding that it was through liberty, the kind of liberty they had learned through the Bible and the teaching of Jesus Christ, that mankind would be happy and prosperous.

As it is with individuals and with nations, we can become broken and as the song Keep Making Me – Sidewalk Prophets inspires, there is always the need to be remade. In the process, let us never tire of doing what is good.







