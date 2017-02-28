SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | MUTUAL DEPENDENCY

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/mutual-dependency.html



“I mean that I want us to help each other with the faith we have. Your faith will help me, and my faith will help you.” (Romans 1:12 NCV)





In authentic Christian fellowship people should experience a mutual dependency. This mutuality is the art of giving and receiving; it’s depending on each other. The Bible says, “The way God designed our bodies is a model for understanding our lives together as a church: every part dependent on every other part” (1 Corinthians 12:25 MSG).





Mutuality is the heart of fellowship: building reciprocal relationships, sharing responsibilities, and helping each other. All of us are more consistent in our faith when others walk with us and encourage us.





The Bible commands mutual accountability, mutual encouragement, mutual serving, and mutual honoring. Over fifty times in the New Testament we’re commanded to do different tasks for “one another” and “each other.” The Bible says, “Make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification” (Romans 14:19 NIV).





You are not responsible for everyone in the body of Christ, but you are responsible to them. God expects you do whatever you can to help them.





— Rick Warren in “The Purpose Driven Connection Daily Devotional”







