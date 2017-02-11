Palabras de Deb | Missing My Mom

Original Posting At http://pastoradeb.blogspot.com/2017/02/missing-my-mom.html



My grief has been hitting particularly hard. The day my mom passed, I sobbed. Hard. For a long time. While her death wasn’t unexpected, it was unreal that she was actually gone. And then I quickly fell into the doing…thinking about her service, writing liturgy, helping sort at the house. The busy work of grief. And I didn’t feel it much. I missed her, but it didn’t sting like grief often does. And then January came and my grief hit like a ton of bricks. Grief is funny that way. It comes in all kinds of shapes and sizes, often unpredictably for things we’d never imagine.





I’ve been remembering a lot and savoring various memories. And still the sadness lingers. And that’s ok. I’d certainly tell someone I counsel at the church that it’s ok to be sad. At the same time, I hope for something beyond the sadness. So, I thought I’d start writing and sharing memories, hoping that something more fruitful might happen, or at least that it would provoke the tears to do the healing work.



