Seedbed | Ministering to People on the Margins (Episode 40)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/ministering-to-people-on-the-margins-episode-40/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ministering-to-people-on-the-margins-episode-40



Is your church ministering to people on the margins? Is God stirring in your heart to minister to people on the margins? Join Beau Hamner, former pastor of Church Under the Bridge in Austin, Texas, to hear part of his story and the lessons he learned in ministering to people who are homeless, addicted, and involved in prostitution.

Beau Hamner is Outreach Pastor at College Wesleyan Church in Marion, IN. Prior to coming to College Wesleyan, Beau worked for Mission Possible Austin (MPA) as Director of Street Ministry where he served as the pastor at Church Under the Bridge. On any given Sunday, between 200 and 400 would gather, roughly 60% of whom were homeless, with the other 40% ranging from corporate executives to individuals in extreme poverty.