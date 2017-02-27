the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: The Buddha’s last instructions

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-the-buddhas-last-instructions/


1.  Want little — Suffer less.
2. Be satisfied — Enough is enough.
3. Avoid crowds — Be alone and quiet.
4. Keep going — Don’t turn back.
5. Pay attention — Guard your mind.
6. Meditate — Or you are lost.
7. See for yourself — Cultivate wisdom.
8. Don’t talk about it — Do it.

–Karen Maezen Miller’s interpretation of the Buddha’s last instructions.

for Mindful Monday

Source: http://karenmaezenmiller.com/buddhas-last-8-instructions/
Photo credit: “Japanese Winter Garden,” Iain Cuthbertson, 2004.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service