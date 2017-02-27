Beguine Again | Mindful Monday: The Buddha’s last instructions

Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/mindful-monday-the-buddhas-last-instructions/
1. Want little — Suffer less.
2. Be satisfied — Enough is enough.
3. Avoid crowds — Be alone and quiet.
4. Keep going — Don’t turn back.
5. Pay attention — Guard your mind.
6. Meditate — Or you are lost.
7. See for yourself — Cultivate wisdom.
8. Don’t talk about it — Do it.
–Karen Maezen Miller’s interpretation of the Buddha’s last instructions.
Source: http://karenmaezenmiller.com/buddhas-last-8-instructions/
Photo credit: “Japanese Winter Garden,” Iain Cuthbertson, 2004.
