Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth.

― Henry David Thoreau, from “Walden”

What are you noticing about how you’re living in this season?

for Mindful Monday

Photo credit: “Snow,” Cristiana Bardeanu, 2015.