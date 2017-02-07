Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Meals From Mars – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/02/meals-from-mars-review.html



Meals From Mars

by

Ben Sciacca





A Review





Meals From Mars does for prejudice what The Shack did for grace. Two men find themselves running – from police and each other. They need to learn to trust each other if they are going to survive and they do that in a small unoccupied camping cabin outside of town. It would be a difficult conversation, but one that had to take place.





Jim was delivering the groceries from Mars Chapel to Malik’s grandmother. On the way home he stops for gas at a local mini mart. In the process, he is caught up in a robbery that Malik also wants to run from. For the next 20 hours they are stuck together – but able to discuss the miles and lives that separate them. Jim is willing to learn, even if it means sacrificing a bit of peace at home. But what he learns are important for all of us that care for the poor in our own communities.





The author the executive director of a faith-based school that works with at-risk children in Birmingham, AL. Each faculty and staff member are asked to consider living in the vicinity of the school – making them stakeholders in the ministry, not just employees. Ben Sciacca writes as one who lives with and understands the problems being faced by the poor in America. The book needs to be read by pastors, the members of the local mission committee, and all who care or want to care for own poor in their own community.

This review is based on a free copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions expressed are my own.