Joseph Yoo | Me, Too (and Sho Baraka)

I believe that one of the most powerful phrases in the known universe is “me, too.”

There is an instant connection when someone has gone/is going through the struggles you are experiencing.

Someone said it’s difficult to relate to someone based on successes. Success tends to breed competition and even contempt. And success isn’t universal because definition of success varies here and there.

But pain is. No one can escape this world without pain.

There’s something… comforting (for a lack of a better word) when you realize you’re not alone. When someone has struggled with what you’re going through.

Part of the problem of our culture today is that we don’t say, “me, too” enough. We don’t take time to actually listen to people’s struggle. Don’t take the effort to find the things we may have in common. We’re quick to discern how we’re different. Quick to judge and even quicker to write folks off.

But this post isn’t about that. It’s about a song I recently heard.

After I finished my Hamilton Mixed Tape and A Tribe Called Quest kick, I was looking for something else to occupy my ears. Then I remembered that my friend had recommended I listen to Sho Baraka months ago. I was really digging what this guy had to say in songs like Kanye, 2009 and Propfet, 1968. I was wrapping up my rough draft of my sermon when Words, 2006 came up.

I couldn’t tell you how emotional this song made me, trying to get the dust out of my eyes.

Learned through that song that Sho has a child with special needs. I googled him to get more info.

But throughout the song, Me, too. Man, I understand what you’ve experienced is all that went through my mind. Though, I couldn’t tell if that was me talking to Sho or Sho talking to me.

With N in our lives, anything with the words “special needs” or “autism”, my ears perk up. And I’m blessed reading stories of the journey people with special needs and their families embark on from the utterly heart wrenching to the up lifting.

There were some lyrics in this song that really pricked my heart and I was grateful to hear them and even more grateful to be reminded, we’re not alone.

And let’s be reminded — chances are we have more in common with people than what divides us. If only we’re willing to listen to one another…

In the mean time, here’s the song Words, 2006. But check out his whole album The Narrative (and his other albums, too)