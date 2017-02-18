Mitchell Lewis | Luther’s Religious Impact on Germany

Original Posting At https://milewis.wordpress.com/2017/02/18/luthers-religious-impact-on-germany/



The most profound impact of Luther on his people was in their religion. His sermons were read to the congregations, his liturgy was sung, his catechism was rehearsed by the father with the household, his Bible cheered the fainthearted and consoled the dying. If no Englishman occupies a similar place in the religious life of his people, it is because no Englishman had anything like Luther’s range. The Bible translation in England was the work of Tyndale, the prayer book of Cramner, the catechism of the Westminster divines. The sermonic style stemmed from Latimer; the hymn book came from Watts. And not all of these lived in one century.

Roland Bainton, Here I Stand: A Life of Martin Luther