Blessings on the Journey | Love, Heal Me

Mike and I got turned on to the band The City Harmonic because they had their song “Mountaintop” on one of the CD’s that he gets in Worship Leader Magazine. We immediately were fans. I don’t know if you know this about me yet, but if I’m blasting my iTunes on the computer in my office, I’m being productive. I’m in the groove. I love music. Music is one of the ways I tap into God’s voice. Music has a way of moving you out of your own way so that you can see the kernel of truth. We hear music. We sing along. We think about the words. It taps into the deep well of our souls in a way nothing can and it can come to us in our times of need. I remember bits of hymns or praise songs or scriptures when I’m at my most vulnerable and raw.

This morning a song from The City Harmonic came on my iTunes. It’s called “Love, Heal Me” and it has a powerful story behind it. One that I knew about, but I didn’t discover the youtube video until today. As a congregation, many have been battling cancer and everyone has been touched in some way by cancer. I know this for sure and for certain that God doesn’t cause cancer or any other disease. God doesn’t want any of God’s children to suffer. “Everything happens for a reason” is no where in scripture, but God working all things for good (Romans 8:28) is definitely there. The Psalms are full of people crying out to God in grief, in anger, in desperation….and God was with each of them then and God is with each of us now, no matter what battle we face.

Eric describes his bandmates, their families and the fans coming alongside him as he journeyed through cancer. He says, “I kept saying I can’t write this right now. I can’t say these things right now. I believe them, but I can’t say them right now. He said (talking about lead singer Elias) I think you need to write it. I think we just need to do it. And in that, in and of itself, him as a brother forcing me to deal with what I was processing at the time. That’s what we’re hoping to do with our music to the larger body because the truth is, I was in a really vulnerable and raw place and it really helped to get the songs out and to state what I knew I believed and what I knew to be true even if I couldn’t feel it at the time.”

My desire is that for the Church to come alongside people, to not give cliched answers, but instead to listen, embodying love and grace for all. I want the church to be vulnerable and raw and for that to be okay. Jesus doesn’t call the perfect. He calls the messy people that don’t have it all together. Don’t worry….that’s each and every of us. As Roberta Porter writes in her poem Transforming Love, “God wants our lives — not Sunday morning shiny, but all the fragments of our failures, shards of struggle and sin we’ve gathered, hidden, on our way. And in Jesus’ transforming love, his willing brokenness, sacrifice, rising, our sorrow and pain become gifts to be used for others, our weakness the dwelling place for the Spirit’s strength, our broken-open lives bearers of God’s grace.” Even those who have been turned off by the church. Even those who are angry at God. Even those that feel like God has forgotten them and is not listening. The world doesn’t need all of the “right” answers, the world needs a Church that is authentically caring about each of us, loving each of us exactly where we are, taking the time to build relationships with each of us. As we sit at the feet of the Rabbi, as we learn to be true disciples that walk the way that leads to life, may we take off our masks. May we let the scales of stress and expectation fall away.

Most of all, let us never forget GOD IS WITH US. Every step of the way. Through good times and bad. Sometimes we need our Christian community to remind us of who we are and Whose we are, for them to help us sing when we can’t make a sound, for them to lift us up when we fall. There’s an old Irish proverb that I think exemplifies what I believe the image of Christian community to be. “It is in the shelter of each other that people live.” It is in the shelter of each other that people live. My prayer is that as we continue to battle whatever adversity life throws at us, we draw closer to one another and to the One whose mercies are new every day, even when it’s hard for us to believe that.

“Love, Heal Me”

I’m broken down

I’m on my knees

I’m crying out in my disease

I’m so worn down

So won’t You speak

and tell me how

You care for me?

’cause You are God

You heal all things

Your name is Love

So Love, heal me

I’m broken now

Won’t always be

Yes, I’ve seen pain

I’ve seen grief

But how it fades

When I sing

These songs of love:

They help me see that

You are God

You heal all things

Your name is Love

So Love heal me

And I’ll hold on

‘Cause You heal all things

Your name is Love

So Love, heal me

I’m falling down

I’m on my knees

I’m singin’ out: You’re what I need

I’m singin’ out: You’re what I need

I’m seeing now You’re here with me