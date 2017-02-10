Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos Matthew 5:21-24

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/02/logos-matthew-521-24.html



“You have heard that it was said to those of ancient times, ‘You shall not murder’; and ‘whoever murders shall be liable to judgment.’ But I say to you that if you are angry with a brother or sister, you will be liable to judgment; and if you insult a brother or sister, you will be liable to the council; and if you say, ‘You fool,’ you will be liable to the hell of fire. So when you are offering your gift at the altar, if you remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother or sister, and then come and offer your gift. (Matthew 5:21-24)

Yes, but God, I don’t want to do that.

Have you ever been really angry with someone – so angry that you can’t imagine forgiving that person? Have you ever considered what that anger does to your relationship with God? To the work you are called to do for God?

Have you ever considered that there might be something you are holding onto that you must release in order for God to bring you healing? To allow you to serve more fully? To experience the joy of God more completely?

Have you ever thought about just letting go of that?

Yes, but God, I don’t want to do that.

We are not in this alone. We are not called to forgive alone. We have already been granted to power of God to lead us to do that which we could never do on our own. Forgive. Allow that power to work in your life. Allow yourself to be healed. God will do that for you; for me. For all of us.

Do that, and free yourself for joyful obedience.