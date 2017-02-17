Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos: Leviticus 19:1-2,9-10

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/02/logos-leviticus-191-29-10.html



The Lord said to Moses, “Speak to the entire assembly of Israel and say to them: ‘Be holy because I, the Lord your God, am holy. “‘When you reap the harvest of your land, do not reap to the very edges of your field or gather the gleanings of your harvest. Do not go over your vineyard a second time or pick up the grapes that have fallen. Leave them for the poor and the foreigner. I am the Lord your God. (Leviticus 19:1,2 and 9,10)

The Lord spoke to Moses and told him that because God is holy, so are we.





How does that change our lives? I think these verses tell us that because we are created in the image of God, and because God is always re-creating us, to make us more holy, that we are called – demanded -to structure our lives to reflect God’s holiness.





In these verse, the Israelites are told to not be so greedy as to harvest the edges of their fields – this was a way to care for those who were hungry, and who would come to glean from the fields. Remember in the story of Ruth – how she gleaned from the edges of the field? They are called to not strip their vineyards clean – to leave something for the poor and the alien.





I don’t know about you, but I’m not harvesting fields or picking grapes, but I still think these verses apply to my life and to yours. How do we structure our lives to care for the poor and the alien?





We can gather from these verses a few things: