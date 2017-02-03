Sandpiper's Thoughts | Logos: 1 Corinthians 2:1-5

Original Posting At http://sandpipersthoughts.blogspot.com/2017/02/logos-1-corinthians-21-5.html



When I came to you, brothers and sisters, I did not come proclaiming the mystery of God to you in lofty words or wisdom. For I decided to know nothing among you except Jesus Christ, and him crucified. And I came to you in weakness and in fear and in much trembling. My speech and my proclamation were not with plausible words of wisdom, but with a demonstration of the Spirit and of power, so that your faith might rest not on human wisdom but on the power of God. (1 Corinthians 2:1-5)

This is Paul, speaking to the church at Corinth. The words remind me of a story told my our preacher today during worship. He told us about E. Stanley Jones, a man who would become a missionary and who change the face of evangelism in our Church. Jones had been a lawyer, and was called to become ordained. He went to seminary, and while he was a student, his pastor invited him to preach at his home church. He was determined to do a good job, and to be God’s lawyer, arguing God’s case with deeply theological and well constructed sermons.





As he preached this sermon that he had so thoroughly prepared, he stumbled over a word, saw a college-aged girl laughing, got lost in his notes, and then quite. Gave up. Left the pulpit. As he did, he heard a voice say, “Stanley, have I ever done anything for you?” \





“Yes, God, everything.”





“Tell them that. “

I think Paul is saying much the same thing. Paul is saying that he comes with words to demonstrate a witness to what God – the spirit – has done and is doing. He is proclaiming the power of God, so that others might see it.

What has gone done for you? Anything? Tell that to others so that they may come to know Jesus better through you. They are waiting. They are hungry for the word of God, and you have the story to share.