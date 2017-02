Original Posting At https://bishopbillmcalilly.com/2017/02/02/living-in-a-hurting-world-offering-prayers-for-refugees/



Over the last few days there has been a great deal of discussion regarding the executive order banning refugees from seven countries. Within this context, many of our fellow churches are requesting ways they can offer sanctuary to immigrants within our communities. I know this issue is complex, and I believe we, as the church, and as United Methodists, […]