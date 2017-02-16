Jedi Pastor Ken | Life Sucks. Seek God. Upcoming Book Release from The Valley of Suck February 15, 2017 By Ken Hagler Leave a Comment Original Posting At http://jedipastorken.blogspot.com/2017/02/life-sucks-seek-god-upcoming-book.html In just a few weeks I will be releasing my first book! The valley of suck has far too many twists and turns than I had ever imagined and throw in a book (or two) and you never know what might happen. But here it is! This is totally new content, no copy and pasting out of my blog. This is real and practical. It gets to the bare-bones reality of true soul healing habits, what has sustained me through the valley of suck of being a caregiver, and now widower and single dad. This also isn’t a “book jacket” hype session but an invitation to be part of the launch for the book. Being part of the launch means I’m going to send you a FREE pre-release PDF copy of the book to review before it is released on Amazon! There will be more info along the way and I want to keep you in the loop. So if you’re interested, please enter your e-mail below. This is no marketing gimmick and I won’t be selling out your e-mail or wasting your time. If you would like to help me get this information to people, please let me know and give me a hand! Subscribe to join the launch of “Life Sucks. Seek God.” * indicates required Email Address * Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
