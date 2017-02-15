This Day With God | Leading by Example

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/15/leading-by-example/



The problem discussed in reading 2 Thessalonians 3:6-17 is idleness and not willing to work for a living. Idleness leads to disruptiveness but being busy in important matters leads to productiveness. Using time wisely, having priorities, and overcoming the obstacles in our way sets a good example for others to follow.

In countries throughout the world today, there is this thought that there is no need to work to make a good living. The thought is that some just “luck out” in life so they need to share what they have with others. Many nations throughout the world accept this philosophy called socialism as the best way to go.

The founders of the United States believed differently. At the beginning of the United States constitution, these words were written:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”.

They believed that everyone was wonderfully made by our Creator with certain unalienable rights. That everyone should be allowed to have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Reading the Declaration of Independence recently, a few thoughts/questions entered my mind: Is America leading by example and setting a good example for others countries to follow? Is the importance of knowing American History emphasized enough to younger generations today?

The people listed at the bottom of the Declaration of Independence who wrote it and signed it seem to have been pretty smart and to have made a lot of sense … but how many citizens of the United States have spared five minutes to read it? Here is a link. With the recent demonstrations and riots, it seems as though few really understand it!

The thought that the founders of the United States had was that everyone should start out equal but there was never the promise that everyone would end up the same. Those who worked hard should be allowed to reap the rewards of their hard work. This thinking gave incentive for innovation, hard work, and tremendous economic growth.

Not every country is the same and throughout the world, there are various political philosophies. Because of this, live here on earth is not fair. Fortunately for Christians, only one philosophy matters and that is God’s plan for us. By accepting the ONE who died on the Cross, we not only start out the same, but forever remain equal with true life, liberty, and the pursuit of eternal happiness.

This day with You Lord, we are thankful for what we learn through our experiences in life but most of all, Your Word which explains about our ultimate destination and eternal home. We are thankful about today’s passage which has taught about being an example to others by working hard and doing what matters; getting involved, being industrious, and following a plan. We are thankful for this message given by Paul many years ago and still applicable to us today. As we go about our tasks, help us to lead by example. In Jesus name. Amen.

