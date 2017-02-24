This Day With God | Knowing Whose Side to Be On

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/24/knowing-whose-side-to-be-on/



What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? – Romans 8:31

Studying and sharing in the post “Assistance to Go the Distance”, Rahab knew whose side to be on and she helped the men of Joshua as they gathered intelligence. Even though she had a suspect past, God was for her and she was used by God to fulfill His purpose. She received God’s grace and listened to the right people. We all need God’s grace as we continue along lives journey. Once received, we can gain wisdom to live the way life is meant to be lived.

This day with God, accept the fact that God thinks you are AWESOME! You can use the skills you have, be happy with who you are, and let God work out the rest. Receive inspiration for a great day from today’s video: The Way – Jeremy Camp.







