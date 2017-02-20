Blessings on the Journey | Jesus Commands Crazy

Original Posting At https://narciejeter.com/2017/02/19/3441/



Continuing on in our “At the Feet of the Rabbi” sermon series, I found these in the Jewish Standard . Some people think that Yoda from the movie Star Wars sounds a lot like a Jewish Rabbi. We’re going to play a game where you raise your hand if Yoda said it and you don’t raise your hand if one of the Jewish Rabbis said it. Even if you’re not big Star War fans, you can get some of these simply because they’re embedded in pop culture.

“In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way.” Yoda “Accept the truth, you must, from whatever source it comes.” Rabbi “On three things, the world stands: On judgment, on truth and on peace.” Rabbi “Do, or do not. There is no try.” Yoda “Truly wonderful, the mind of a child is.” Yoda “For myself, if I am not, for me, who will be?” Rabbi “Size matters not.” Yoda “Preferable, the risk of a wrong decision is, to the terror of indecision.” Rabbi “Wicked, do not be, in one’s own eyes.” Rabbi “At the flask, look not, but at what is therein.” Rabbi “Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny, consume you it will.” Yoda “Wars not make one great.” Yoda “A master, assume for yourself, a friend, acquire for yourself, and every man, judge to the side of merit.” Rabbi “Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter.” Yoda “A man, you must strive to be, in a place where there are no men.” Rabbi “Always two there are, no more no less. A master and an apprentice.” Yoda “Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate…hate leads to suffering.” Yoda “That which to you is hateful, to your neighbor do not.” Rabbi

It’s all good advice. Maybe Yoda is a Rabbi of sorts? He’s definitely a spiritual teacher of the force. Yoda and the other Rabbis couldn’t compare to Jesus, our Rabbi. He teaches us all. It’s not a lineage thing a la the Jedi nor a skill at memorizing thing like the typical Rabbi’s pupil. He invites all of us to come sit at his feet. He calls all of us to walk in his dust. He calls each of us with authority and our response it to get up off of our mat and walk, just like paralytic. We have to get over our fears and take that leap of faith and step out of the boat. We have to leave the fishing nets of our old lives and follow Jesus our Rabbi. No matter the cost. No matter what. Because what this Rabbi, this Jesus, is teaching is definitely counter-cultural. No one teaches like this Rabbi. Love you enemies? Love the people who persecute you? Don’t retaliate. Don’t get even. That goes completely against human nature. Hear now what our Rabbi, teaches us today.

Matthew 5:38-48

Concerning Retaliation

38 “You have heard that it was said, ‘An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.’ 39 But I say to you, Do not resist an evildoer. But if anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn the other also; 40 and if anyone wants to sue you and take your coat, give your cloak as well; 41 and if anyone forces you to go one mile, go also the second mile. 42 Give to everyone who begs from you, and do not refuse anyone who wants to borrow from you.

Love for Enemies

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may be children of your Father in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the righteous and on the unrighteous. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47 And if you greet only your brothers and sisters, what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? 48 Be perfect, therefore, as your heavenly Father is perfect.

You have to understand the context in Jesus’ time. Jesus’ words are radical today for sure, but they were particularly radical in his day when the Roman Empire ruled Israel. Roman soldiers could ask you carry their stuff up to one mile. They could ask you to make them meals just like quartering during the American Revolution. They could publicly beat you without the slightest provocation and it wasn’t against the law; it was perfectly legal. Our Rabbi Jesus wasn’t talking generically about being nice and turning the other cheek, he was talking right then and there what was happening. They were an occupied nation and many times we don’t take that into account when we read the Bible. He’s specifically talking about their context when he says, “Go the second mile,” because that was unheard of. The Roman Soldiers already had made you walk one mile and to think Jesus wants you to walk a second mile? Our family went for a walk yesterday and before we were even out of the neighborhood, Enoch was complaining about how tired he was.

Like any occupiers, the Romans weren’t all bad. The Roman Empire had conquered many, many lands and had shipped their troops far from home. They were typically between the ages of 17 and 46 and it was an opportunity to prove oneself. They had to be picked and fit to serve. It was an honor to be picked and be set apart, but much like in the Hunger Games, they were frightened to go and they did all they could to survive. They swore an oath of allegiance called the sacramentum that changed them from Roman citizens to Roman soldiers. Once they had taken the oath, they were subject to their general’s authority. Just the like the Empire in the Star Wars movies, they looked fierce. A massive amount of men, like ants, all wearing the same uniforms, just like the storm troopers.

Wouldn’t you despise the soldiers that occupied you? They could make you walk for a mile, they could beat you in public, they could do anything to you, and it was legal. Doesn’t that give Jesus’ words an entirely different context. However, the typical Jewish person dehumanized the Roman soldiers also, because they all looked the same, it was easy to make assumptions. THIS is what our Rabbi Jesus is speaking to. He’s COMPLETELY flipping the script.

Matthew 5:38-48 The Message (MSG)

38-42 “Here’s another old saying that deserves a second look: ‘Eye for eye, tooth for tooth.’ Is that going to get us anywhere? Here’s what I propose: ‘Don’t hit back at all.’ If someone strikes you, stand there and take it. If someone drags you into court and sues for the shirt off your back, giftwrap your best coat and make a present of it. And if someone takes unfair advantage of you, use the occasion to practice the servant life. No more tit-for-tat stuff. Live generously.

43-47 “You’re familiar with the old written law, ‘Love your friend,’ and its unwritten companion, ‘Hate your enemy.’ I’m challenging that. I’m telling you to love your enemies. Let them bring out the best in you, not the worst. When someone gives you a hard time, respond with the energies of prayer, for then you are working out of your true selves, your God-created selves. This is what God does. He gives his best—the sun to warm and the rain to nourish—to everyone, regardless: the good and bad, the nice and nasty. If all you do is love the lovable, do you expect a bonus? Anybody can do that. If you simply say hello to those who greet you, do you expect a medal? Any run-of-the-mill sinner does that.

48 “In a word, what I’m saying is, Grow up. You’re kingdom subjects. Now live like it. Live out your God-created identity. Live generously and graciously toward others, the way God lives toward you.”

I think this speaks A LOT to us today. We’re griping about the cost of medical care. We’re griping about Donald Trump. We’re griping about the liberal Hillary lovers. We’re griping about the state of our world. We’re griping but not doing anything, accept talking. All blow and no go. When Enoch was griping on our walk yesterday, I must have said 3 or 4 times that if he put his energy into walking and not in complaining, he would have the energy to walk.

Do not let fear of the other, lead you to the dark side. Yoda says, “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” Hate leads to suffering. Isn’t it exhausting to hold onto that critical, bitterness all the time? I’m not saying we don’t have opinions, but opinions are like belly buttons, everyone has them. I’m saying, couldn’t we use half the energy we waste on the 24 hour news cycle and channel it in to clothing, feeding and housing our neighbors? That’s what our Rabbi calls us to do. “Grow up. You’re kingdom subjects. Now live like it. Live out your God-created identity. Live generously and graciously toward others, the way God lives toward you.” We, as Christ-followers, that have the dust of our Rabbi, all over us are called to Love not Hate. It’s part of our God-created identity. It’s part of our DNA. It’s who we are.

Jesus wants us to give what we can to our neighbors, not retaliate, and LOVE our neighbors as well as our enemies.

The following was purportedly posted on the Craigslist personals:

To the Guy Who Tried to Mug Me in Downtown Savannah night before last. Date: 2009-05-27, 1:43 a.m. EST. I was the guy wearing the black Burberry jacket that you demanded that I hand over, shortly after you pulled the knife on me and my girlfriend, threatening our lives. You also asked for my girlfriend’s purse and earrings. I can only hope that you somehow come across this rather important message.

First, I’d like to apologize for your embarrassment, I didn’t expect you to actually soil your pants when I drew my pistol after you took my jacket. The evening was not that cold, and I was wearing the jacket for a reason. My girlfriend had just bought me that Kimber Model 1911 .45 A CP pistol for my birthday, and we had picked up a shoulder holster for it that very evening. Obviously you agree that it is a very intimidating weapon when pointed at your head … isn’t it! I know it probably wasn’t fun walking back to wherever you’d come from. … I’m sure it was even worse walking barefooted since I made you leave your shoes, cell phone and wallet with me. (That prevented you from calling or running to your buddies to come help mug us again.)

After I called your mother, or “Momma” as you had her listed in your cell, I explained the entire episode of what you’d done. Then I went and filled up my gas tank as well as four other people’s in the gas station on your credit card. The guy with the big motor home took 150 gallons and was extremely grateful! I gave your shoes to a homeless guy outside Vinnie Van Go Go’s, along with all the cash in your wallet. (That made his day!) I then threw your wallet into the big pink “pimp mobile” that was parked at the curb … after I broke the windshield and side window and keyed the entire driver’s side of the car.

… [On your cell phone] I managed to get in two threatening phone calls to the DA’s office and one to the FBI, while mentioning President Obama as my possible target. The FBI guy seemed really intense, and we had a nice long chat (I guess while he traced your number, etc.). … I feel this type of retribution is a far more appropriate punishment for your threatened crime. I wish you well as you try to sort through some of these rather immediate pressing issues, and can only hope that you have the opportunity to reflect upon, and perhaps reconsider, the career path you’ve chosen to pursue in life.

Remember, next time you might not be so lucky. Have a good day!

Thoughtfully yours, Alex.

I’m not saying that wasn’t awesome in some ways. Most of us would say that person got what he deserved. Most of us would feel pretty good and satisfied with ourselves after that Craigslist post, but would Jesus see it that way? Did Alex have to do that other stuff? Would it be so crazy if he handed the guy the jacket, the purse, and the earrings, and then threw in his wallet? That would really be crazy! But Narcie, the guy held them up at knife point. And I would answer, Jesus called all of us to do crazy things like that. Most of us would have a hard time walking that extra mile for a Roman enemy…..but if we did, wouldn’t that be a surprise for them. Wouldn’t that maybe make the Roman question all of the times he’s “messed” with the Israelites? If it happened over and over again, wouldn’t his heart grow bigger and bigger just like the Grinch’s in the Christmas cartoon. Showing a mere glimmer of humility, kindness, and love when you’ve been wronged, will eventually break through to anybody’s hardened heart. And isn’t there lots of reasons why somebody’s heart is hardened? Prisoner turned President Nelson Mandela says this, “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

Loving our enemies and praying for those who persecute us can lead to changes, most of all, in ourselves. It’s uncanny. Even when people lose loved ones in the most violent of crimes, they see the need to forgive. Not just for the other people, but for themselves, to free themselves of the burden of hate and revenge. I’m not at all saying that such a Christlike response is easy. Heck no. It takes courage and deep determination. In Uganda, Angelina Atyam’s daughter was abducted in 1996. According to Divinity magazine (Winter 2010), rebel troops took her and 29 other girls from a Catholic boarding school. Angelina met weekly with the parents of the other girls to pray for their daughters’ release.

“I was confused, bitter and very deep in my heart I was thinking, ‘How do I avenge this?’” says Angelina. “Yet we continued to pray and call upon the [rebels] to release our children, protect them, bring them home and make peace again.”

One day, a priest was leading the group of parents in the Lord’s Prayer. When they got to the words “Forgive us our sins,” the parents suddenly stopped. They couldn’t say “as we forgive those who sin against us.” Realizing they were asking for the forgiveness of their sins yet were unable to forgive the rebels for stealing their children, the parents filed silently out of the church. It was simply too difficult. They couldn’t be Christlike enough to forgive the rebels’ sins.

The parents went home and began to examine themselves. And something amazing happened: By the next meeting, they started to pray to forgive the rebels. They also began sharing their story of forgiveness with others and became leaders in a national movement to secure the release of abducted children. After seven years of captivity, Angelina and her daughter were reunited.

In his book The Magnificent Defeat, Frederick Buechner, theologian, says, “The love for equals is a human thing — of friend for friend, brother for brother. It is to love what is loving and lovely. The world smiles.

“The love for the less fortunate is a beautiful thing — the love for those who suffer, for those who are poor, the sick, the failures, the unlovely. This is compassion, and it touches the heart of the world.

“The love for the more fortunate is a rare thing — to love those who succeed where we fail, to rejoice without envy with those who rejoice, the love of the poor for the rich, of the black man for the white man. The world is always bewildered by its saints.

“And then there is the love for the enemy — love for the one who does not love you but mocks, threatens, and inflicts pain. The tortured’s love for the torturer.

This is God’s love. It conquers the world.

We need to search each of our hearts and take these lessons very seriously because we are all guilty of making assumptions, demonizing the other, and of having our default be hatred and judgement because of fear and misunderstanding. Jesus is very clear on this. No excuses. No explanations. No rationalizations. We are to love our enemies. Our Rabbi Jesus wants our default, our resting state to be love and grace and we see this love most clearly on the cross. The fact the Great God of the Universe came to live among us and we whipped, stripped, and persecuted him, should be grounds for him saying, “Beam me up, Scotty! Get me out of here.” Instead, he says, “Father, they do not know what they are doing.” That is the biggest act of non-violence, that is the biggest love for enemies ever because we’ve all fallen short of the glory of God and sinned against our Rabbi Jesus, but he turns the other cheek and loves us anyway. He loves us no matter what. He died for us no matter what. And for that, we say, THANKS BE TO GOD!