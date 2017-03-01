Hacking Christianity :: Rev. Jeremy Smith | Introducing: Liberation for Lent 2017

Original Posting At http://hackingchristianity.net/2017/02/introducing-liberation-for-lent-2017.html



This Lent, study theologies of liberation and learn how to be a better ally to those on the margins.

Lenten Study 2017

This is an exciting series that I’ve been tinkering with for a few months and am now ready to invite you into the conversation.

I’m a fan of liberation theology in its myriad forms but one common attribute: the naming of divine preferential option for the poor, the excluded, and the marginalized of this world.

I believe the church has to become the church that lives among these whom God favors, sharing their sorrows, hopes, and struggles. Christianity has the most impact on the poor, the disenfranchised, and the margins of society, both in positive ways (the fastest-growing churches are those that appeal to middle/lower class persons and ethnic minorities, as well as the huge amount of money and energy sent on international missions by those churches) and negative ways (traditional opposition to LGBTQ persons, proliferation of prosperity theologies that do actual financial harm to people, etc). We have a lot to atone for and a lot to be proud of–and a lot of responsibility.

40 Days of Liberation

To do this “living among” we first need to hear how the marginalized think about God. And I believe that means studying what theologies of liberation look like.

To that end, a team of folks who love theologies of liberation have scoured the Internets for free articles that embody or examine 10+ theologies of liberation, from black liberation (Cone) to Latino (Gutierrez) to Feminist, Womanist, and Queer, and to perhaps lesser known ones like Palestinian and Disability. Our goal is to offer introductory information to these various theologies of liberation so that the readers might better notice the theologizing being done by the margins.

I hope you stop by every Tuesday and Thursday in Lent (starting Thursday, March 2nd) for this series on Liberation Theologies and Lent.

What To Expect Each Session

Each session (twice a week) will have four components:

A summary of the form of liberation theology, including origins and important contributions. A free online article by a practitioner of the week’s liberation theology (the articles will be in English, my apologies for the narrowness of our ability) Questions for discussion of the article Recommended further readings or actions

In the comments, people can discuss the offered articles or offer up other readings on that topic for our betterment

Note: Given that I’m a straight white male with tons of privilege, posts will be focused on the subject of the liberation theology of the week and focused on their own work or community as much as possible. I will make comments but the posts will be as focused on the subject as possible.

Topic Schedule [DRAFT]

Here’s the schedule, subject to change. Italicized are general areas, not specific theologies of liberation:

Intro to Liberation Theology March 2

Liberation – Latin America March 7

Asian Liberation Theology March 9

Black Liberation Theology March 14

Topic: Race and Lib Theo March 16

Feminist Theology March 21

Womanist Theology March 23

Queer Theology March 28

Postcolonial Theology March 30

Palestinian Perspective April 4

Disability Perspective April 6

Empire Theology April 11

Wrap-Up April 13

Your Next Steps

Share the intro graphic by clicking here on Facebook or here on Twitter. Join in not only on the dates that relate to your interest or people group, but all of them. And sound off below if you know of articles that fit the above! If commenting is a problem, send a Facebook Message to the Page.

Thanks for reading, commenting, and your shares on social media. What an amazing 40 days ahead!

