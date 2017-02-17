the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | INTO YOUR HEART

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/into-your-heart.html


“And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart.”  (Deuteronomy 6:6 ESV)

Notice that it doesn’t say ‘on your minds’ because there is a difference. I think there is a difference between head knowledge and heart knowledge, and that distance between the head and the heart, about 12 inches, is a long distance to travel. It is information up here [in the head] but it is transformation down here [in the heart]. So, what the writer of Deuteronomy is saying is, this can’t just be in your head, it has to get into your heart.

— Mark Batterson, from a talk entitled “Parenting 101”



#4041

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service