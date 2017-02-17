SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | INTO YOUR HEART

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/into-your-heart.html



“And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart.” (Deuteronomy 6:6 ESV)



Notice that it doesn’t say ‘on your minds’ because there is a difference. I think there is a difference between head knowledge and heart knowledge, and that distance between the head and the heart, about 12 inches, is a long distance to travel. It is information up here [in the head] but it is transformation down here [in the heart]. So, what the writer of Deuteronomy is saying is, this can’t just be in your head, it has to get into your heart.



— Mark Batterson, from a talk entitled “Parenting 101”







