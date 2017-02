Preceding Grace | I’m Not Anxious, I’m Just Imaginative!

Sometimes in life, we have to move past our anxieties to really enjoy the peace that is at hand. Jesus Christ calls us to do this quite often. We may be experiencing some great worry but as we face it, we often find that we were more able than we realized. As Christians, we see that God gives us strength to move past our fear into life. God wants us to know this peace and I believe it comes at all levels. It can be personal. This peace may take place in our families. It sometimes takes place on a national scale. Peace is even God’s plan for the world. This Sunday, we will continue to look at the Sermon on the Mount and the particular passage that deals with worry: Matthew 6:19-34 . Join us for worship and breathe deeply!