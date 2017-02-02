BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD231 – Finding Serenity

Course Dates: March 13-24, 2017

Do you find yourself struggling at times to feel peace? Christians are not insulated from all of the stresses and fears in the world today. Finding peace and calm in the midst of stressful living, both in our individual lives and in the world around us, can leave us lacking serenity. This course addresses these issues.

Did you know that the Serenity prayer actually contains more text than just the well known “Grant me the serenity…” phrase that we have heard used throughout our lives? Using the book, The Serenity Prayer: A Simple Prayer to Enrich Your Life, by Trevor Hudson, participants will discover how the full text of the Serenity Prayer can point us toward finding peace even though the world and events around us may not be peaceful.

Participants will need to purchase a copy of Trevor Hudson’s book before the course begins. This course will take the form of an online “book discussion club” format in which participants have daily reading assignments and then join in the discussion through daily question prompts on the Discussion Board.

This course is eligible for 1.0 CEU.

Price: $45

