BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD148 – 40 Days with Wesley: A Lenten Study

Course Dates: March 1- April 13, 2017
Looking for a place of personal growth and community during Lent? Ever feel like you miss out on the journey of Lent in your busy life, coming to Easter and Jesus Christ’s wonderful gift unprepared?
You are invited to take a little time daily for 40 Days with Wesley: A Daily Lenten Journey in Community as an online study for Lent. Through daily studies that include prayer, scripture, readings from the father of Methodism, John Wesley, reflection, journaling, a blessing, and online discussion, you will grow in faith individually and with others in community. Expect to spend about 30 minutes to an hour daily; you pick the time of day which works best for you. Each participant will need to purchase their own copy of 40 Days with Wesley by Bishop Rueben P. Job.
Price: $25.00
Pamela Deck
Pamela Deck loves helping churches, other groups, and individuals equip disciples and connect faith to real life through Christian education ministries! Based in the Western North Carolina Conference, her educational background includes a B.S. from Clemson University, Certificate in Business Administration from Isothermal Community College, and graduate work at Candler School of Theology, Emory University, for the Certified Associate in Christian Education in the United Methodist Church 1996. With over 25 years of experience in education ministry, she served as Staff Children and Youth Ministries Coordinator at Spindale United Methodist Church. Then, Pamela contracted with the United Methodist Publishing House as: Cokesbury Action Team Conference Leader and Marion District Representative; FaithHome for Parents Consultant; and National Workshop Presenter. Ongoing training includes Safe Sanctuaries (WNCC), Transitions (WNCC) Coaching (GBOD), Liturgical Dance (SEJ and Long’s Chapel), and Equipping Ministry (Group). Pamela’s website is: www.freewebs.com/pdeckconsulting and Facebook page: pdeckconsulting.
Pamela enjoys being involved at Spindale United Methodist Church as adult Sunday School teacher, Praise in Motion dance leader, Middle School youth group leader, and lay leadership team. She is a member of the WNCC CEF Christians Engaged in Faith Formation and Leadership Rutherford Board. Pamela serves as WNCC Recertification Registrar. Some favorite hobbies are travel, baking, reading, fashion and sewing, guitar, piano, and dance. Pamela lives with her husband and black lab mix and has a young adult son and daughter. She looks forward to learning together with you soon!
