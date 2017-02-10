BeADisciple.comBeADisciple.com » | Christian Online Education | IFD148 – 40 Days with Wesley: A Lenten Study

Course Dates: March 1- April 13, 2017

Looking for a place of personal growth and community during Lent? Ever feel like you miss out on the journey of Lent in your busy life, coming to Easter and Jesus Christ’s wonderful gift unprepared?

You are invited to take a little time daily for 40 Days with Wesley: A Daily Lenten Journey in Community as an online study for Lent. Through daily studies that include prayer, scripture, readings from the father of Methodism, John Wesley, reflection, journaling, a blessing, and online discussion, you will grow in faith individually and with others in community. Expect to spend about 30 minutes to an hour daily; you pick the time of day which works best for you. Each participant will need to purchase their own copy of 40 Days with Wesley by Bishop Rueben P. Job.

Price: $25.00

ENROLL NOW!

