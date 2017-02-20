Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Holy Bible: Christian Standard Bible – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/02/holy-bible-christian-standard-bible.html











Though an easy to read translation, this edition was difficult to read with its small font. Though a “faithful and true” translation, the text reads more like a paraphrase. This makes it a fun and enjoyable version to pick up and read. Let me provide one example of the text provided, using a familiar passage: Psalm 23





Psalm 23 A psalm of David. 1 The Lord is my shepherd; I have what I need. 2 He lets me lie down in green pastures; he leads me beside quiet waters. 3 He renews my life; he leads me along the right paths for his name’s sake. 4 Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me; your rod and your staff ​— ​they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. 6 Only goodness and faithful love will pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord as long as I live.





My biggest concern for this edition (other editions will vary) is the small print used. In bright light it is readable, but I have, at times, found it difficult to read.





Created by the same people who created the Holman Christian Standard Bible, it is unclear as to the connection the two translations have to each other. An early rumor suggested there was a conflict with the use of the name “Christian Standard Bible”. The “Introduction” to the translation says,





Working with the original languages, an executive team of translators edited, polished, and reviewed the final manuscript, which was first published as the Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB) in 2004.





A standing committee was also formed to maintain the HCSB translation and look for ways to improve readability without compromising accuracy. As with the original translation team, the committee that prepared this revision of the HCSB, renamed the Christian Standard Bible, is international and interdenominational, comprising scholars who honor the inspiration and authority of God’s written word.





As the pastor/chaplain of a small conservative group of believers that meet in the common room of a local senior apartment complex, this Bible is not likely to become my standard preaching Bible. However, as I have found the HCSB to be occasionally helpful, I would expect this to be true of this latest update as well. In the coming months this translation will be made available in other formats (e.g. devotional and study Bibles) and on other platforms (i.e. available via your favorite Bible Software program).

This review is based on a free copy provided by the publisher for the purpose of creating this review. The opinions expressed are my own.