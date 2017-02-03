One Mile Mosser | Growing in Gratitude

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/OneMileMosser/~3/owhhPPAqhBs/growing-in-gratitude.html



Here is a story of a woman who should come to our church and learn how to grow in gratitude:

A sailor was walking across the pier late one afternoon, on his way to a town for a shore-leave. He heard the cry of a child from the water. He plunged in the water and rescued a six-year-old boy who had fallen in. As soon as he got the boy on the pier, the boy scampered off, leaving the nameless sailor standing there dripping wet. The next day the sailor was leaving the ship again to take the shore-leave he missed the day before. He heard a vaguely familiar voice crying out: “There he is that’s the one”. He saw the boy he had rescued coming toward him, holding to his mother’s hand. The mother asked the sailor: “Are you the man who rescued my son?” The sailor stood tall and said: “Yes ma’am”. “Then”, said the woman, “where is his cap?”

