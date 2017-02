Original Posting At http://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-hope-in-love/



This picture really says it all for me right now. I have been over my head with grief lately. Yet I am sparkling. I know joy will come again. Grief is a result of love and I am grateful to have loved. But grief is not the only result of love. Also is joy and laughter and sparkles. So I choose to hold on to hope and I know that the tide will go out again.