Allan R. Bevere | God’s Will: A Road Map or a Canvas?

Too many Christians often compare God’s will to a road map with very specific directions from the Almighty they need to discover– God wants you to turn left here and go right there– God only has one spouse in mind for you and only one profession you must enter. And while I do believe that at times God may call certain persons to specific things because the Bible itself contains such callings, God’s call is often more open and elastic.



I believe that most of the time, God’s calling is more like a canvas on which we are allowed to paint wherever we desire. We may not move off the canvas onto the walls, but anywhere on the canvas we express ourselves in daily living is acceptable and pleasing to God. God may call me to ministry, but that may be validly expressed in being a pastor, a missionary, or a professor. God will work God’s will through me regardless of the vocation I choose.

God’s will is not like a divine Easter egg hunt where we must find each egg under a particular bush; and Christians need to quit wracking their brains in an attempt to discover the singularly perfect will of God. We must pray for the will of God, but let us not lose sleep over it. We are to bloom where we are planted, and if God has something different in mind, God will make it known.

God’s sovereignty should not be equated with fatalism.