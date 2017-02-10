SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOD’S TRANSFORMING WORK

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/gods-transforming-work.html



“Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect.” (Romans 12:2 NLT)



Spiritual formation is the process by which God forms us into the persons we are meant to be — Christ-like persons. Being re-shaped according to the pattern of Jesus’ mind, heart, and work is the gracious labor of the Holy Spirit, moving within us personally and among us as Christian community. This transforming work takes us into ourselves and carries us out toward others in an endless, mutually reinforcing spiral of growth.



— Marjorie Thompson, Companions in Christ Spiritual Director

