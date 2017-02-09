SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | GOD’S INITIATIVE

the MethoBlog

Christ… demonstrates God’s initiative: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son” (John 3:16). Christ’s coming into the world was an act of the creator God. God took the initiative to come to us when we could not make our way to God…

Every prayer you pray, every thought you think of God — even the deepest yearnings of your being for fulfillment and final satisfaction — are but responses to the Spirit of God who has initiated your hunger for the relationship.

— Ben Campbell Johnson in Calming the Restless Spirit



