Be the change | God Trusts Media

Original Posting At http://www.jasonvalendy.net/blog/2017/2/24/god-trusts-media



The media is often thought of in terms of newspapers, television, radio, internet, magazines, etc. However, “media” is the plural form of the word “medium.” Newspapers, T.V., and radio are just singular examples of media. Media is not limited to these expressions because “media” is just the name we give to all the tools used to communicate to a wide audience.

Media is neither good nor bad, however much we want to qualify “the media”, they are only tools for communication.

When God communicates with creation, God uses media. Or put another way, God uses a number of mediums/tools to communicate with us. God uses Scripture, Tradition, Reason and Experience to be sure. However, to the Christian, the greatest medium God uses to communicate is Jesus Christ. And when Christ departed this earth, Christ trusted other human beings to be the media of the Gospel.

We are the media of God’s love.

We are the media that God trusts.