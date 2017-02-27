allenmcgraw.com | God On The Mountain Is God In The Valley: Sermon Audio

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/02/god-on-the-mountain-is-god-in-the-valley-sermon-audio/
The account of the transfiguration gives us a glimpse of God’s glory, revealed in Jesus Christ, but is that dramatic display of God’s power the most significant way in which God’s glory is revealed? How is God’s glory revealed deep in the valley?
Sermon Title: Turning the Other Cheek
Preacher: Allen McGraw
Date: 2/26/2017
Time: Morning Worship Service
Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
Scripture Reference: Matthew 17:1-9
