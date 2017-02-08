Seedbed | Getting Smarter about Evangelism in the 21st Century

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/getting-better-at-evangelism-in-the-21st-century/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=getting-better-at-evangelism-in-the-21st-century



How can the church get smarter about how it reaches our culture with the gospel? In order to effectively communicate the good news as a Christian evangelist, Dr. David Durst suggests that we first take into account everyone’s unique stories and backgrounds. Based on Paul Jones’ Theological Worlds: Understanding the Alternative Rhythms of Christian Belief, he offers special ways to connect the truth about Jesus to the special interests and profiles of every person.

The five theological worlds (profiles):

1. The fugitive

2. The faint

3. The foreigner

4. The fighter

5. The flat