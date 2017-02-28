This Day With God | Freed

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/28/freed/



Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, “Go, throw yourself into the sea,” and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. – Mark 11:23

Some great lessons are learned after studying Joshua 3. As shared in the post, “How Amazing is God”, with Him on our side, things will be set up to make the impossible possible. What is difficult for us, is easy for God. The gift of Christ on the Cross has freed us so we are not held back and like this song by Jesus Culture, we can Break Every Chain.







Index of devotionals