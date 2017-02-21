Defining Grace | Free Social Media Graphics for Ash Wednesday 2017

Original Posting At http://www.defininggrace.com/worship/worshipresources/free-social-media-graphics-for-ash-wednesday-2017/
Ash Wednesday is a week away, which means it is time to advertise your service on your social media channels. I have created some images you can download and use on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. to let people know about your service. There are variations with different service times and one that has the date only. Be sure to add the other important information in the description/post.
Psalm 51
Noon
4:30pm
5:00pm
5:30pm
6:00pm
6:30pm
7:00pm
7:30pm
8:00pm
Date Only
Joel 2:12
Noon
4:30pm
5:00pm
5:30pm
6:00pm
6:30pm
7:00pm
7:30pm
8:00pm
Date Only
