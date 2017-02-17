This Day With God | Finish Strong

Step Ahead

Get involved in the work

The Spirit has imparted

With wholehearted effort

To finish what was started.

Be ready for the call

By being worshipful;

Prompted by strong faith

And always being purposeful.

Use God’s great power

To turn your confusions

Into amazing results

With startling conclusions.

Help others love the Truth

By highlighting the good

And kind acts of people

Doing all they could.

Point out to unbelievers

God’s amazing splendor,

His awesome Creation

So to Him they surrender.

Being saved through

The sanctifying function

Of the Holy Spirit

And trinity conjunction.

Share in the amazing glory;

Stand on the firm foundation

Of God’s reliable principles

Provided for the duration.

By Mark Shields – © 02-17-2017

