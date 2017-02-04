Allan R. Bevere | Fear Leads to Acts of Hate. Hope Leads to Acts of Love and Generosity

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/ARdSKZl7OmE/fear-leads-to-acts-of-hate-hope-leads.html



I say kudos to these churches and and synagogue:

Days after fire destroyed the Victoria Islamic Center in Victoria, Texas, donations to rebuild the mosque have passed $1 million. And that’s only one part of the support the mosque has received: Four churches and a synagogue say Muslims are welcome to hold services in their buildings.





“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the tremendous support we’ve received,” wrote campaign organizer Omar Rachid, who attends the mosque. “The outpouring of love, kind words, hugs, helping hands and the financial contributions are examples of the true American Spirit and Humanity at its best with donations coming in from all over the world.”



With donations far surpassing the center’s goal of $850,000, the fundraising page does indeed show a wide range of donors– including, on Wednesday, a man who described himself as an atheist Jew.



Discussing his synagogue’s offer to host Muslim services, Robert Loeb, the president of the town’s Temple B’Nai Israel, told the Forward website that in Victoria, “everyone knows everybody. I know several members of the mosque, and we felt for them.”



The synagogue’s offer prompted a Muslim woman who lives in Texas to write on the temple’s Facebook page, “On behalf of the Muslim Community, I would like to thank you.” She later added, “I am proud to call you all my brothers and sisters. Thank You!”

