This Day With God | Faith for Every Moment of Every Day

So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live your lives in Him, rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in faith as you were taught, and overflowing with thankfulness. – Colossians 2:6-7

As crystalized in the post “Living Out the Truth”, the hardest part of a faith journey is to live out our faith in our daily lives. Let us be grateful today that a sustaining faith is possible if there is a connection to the Vine. A connection to the Vine gives us what is needed to not only believe in the Gospel message but to share about God’s reliable principles that have persevered throughout history.

This day with God, benefit yourself and also lead others to the sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit by first believing in the Truth and then living it out on a daily basis. Here is today’s video to inspire: Walk by Faith – Jeremy Camp.







