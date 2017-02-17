Methodist Doctrine, Spirit, Discipline | Epiphany, Age 5

Original Posting At http://formandpower.blogspot.com/2017/02/epiphany-age-5.html



Spooked





The theophany occurred in the basement of the home of

William Jennings Bryan,

which by then had been converted

into a daycare center for the children of

the staff of Bryan Memorial Hospital.





I was in the play room by myself,

surveying the toy kitchen appliances,

the plastic food and dinnerware,

content with my aloneness

because I knew I really wasn’t,

God was here and would be my playmate.





As soon as the belief was thought,

I sensed a presence start to move towards me,

from beyond the cinderblock wall to the West.





Suddenly, the room’s atmosphere felt weighty,

as if an intensifying thundercloud was drawing nearer,

the worst storms always came from that direction,

and I knew with awful certainty,

that this room would be too small

for what was heading my way.





The instant I became aware of the limitation

of my current situation,