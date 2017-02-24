the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DISCOVERING GOD’S WILL

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/discovering-gods-will.html


“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”  (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV)

Often we want to know God’s will too soon. We want things mapped out in advance so we can plan with certainty. God wants us to keep our eyes on Him, our hand in His, and our heart’s content to say, “I know not what the future holds, but I know who holds the future.” He may show us His will at the last minute, but He never shows us too late to work out what’s best for us and for people we relate to. He’s the all-wise Creator and Lord who never makes a mistake.

— Warren and Ruth Myers in Discovering God’s Will

#4046

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service