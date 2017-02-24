SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | DISCOVERING GOD’S WILL

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/02/discovering-gods-will.html



“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV)



Often we want to know God’s will too soon. We want things mapped out in advance so we can plan with certainty. God wants us to keep our eyes on Him, our hand in His, and our heart’s content to say, “I know not what the future holds, but I know who holds the future.” He may show us His will at the last minute, but He never shows us too late to work out what’s best for us and for people we relate to. He’s the all-wise Creator and Lord who never makes a mistake.



— Warren and Ruth Myers in Discovering God’s Will

