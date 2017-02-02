Reflections on the The Word and World | Dear Christian in America

Original Posting At http://dscotthagan.blogspot.com/2017/02/dear-christian-in-america.html



Dear Christian in American,

I know you join me in praying for our elected leaders. Two weeks ago I suggested we pray “Guide our Leaders, Lord,” regularly. There has never been a time in history that more is at stake for our country and for our planet than in these days. There are lots of reasons for this, but high on the list would be the globalization that has brought us all closer together and now has us competing for the same precious resources in ways never before imagined, all the while more countries and rogue bandits have access to weapons that can cause irreversible damage.

We also need to spend some time in prayer for each other. There is an even more devastating weapon that is being used in evil ways: half-truths repeated too quickly. One of the great ills of our culture is a tendency to filter our news more through who than what. Many people are more concerned with who says something than if what they are saying is true. Whether or not a fact suits (or is even relevant) to your perspective on the latest item in the news does not make it any less true. The problem is, sometimes people you disagree with are nevertheless right.

Truth does not have a liberal-conservative bias. The truth is the truth, and regularly comes down for and against both sides. I am as guilty as anyone about ‘considering the source’ when I hear something, but if such consideration clouds my judgment that I miss the truth when I hear it, then I am wrong. And so are you.

Finally, after working on what we are listening to and who we are repeating, I really like what Beth Moore said this week:

If we’re going to be wise people, we are going to have to let somebody

else win the Internet while we actually try to think before we speak.

James, the brother of Jesus, also said it well when he penned the words,

Know this, my dear brothers and sisters: everyone should be quick to listen,

slow to speak, and slow to grow angry.