the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Allan R. Bevere | Daily Scriptures and Prayer for the Season of Lent

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/nNLoGMfMhsk/daily-scriptures-and-prayer-for-season.html


For those who follow this blog you know I post Scriptures and a prayer from the Lectionary on Sundays and on some other important feast days on the church calendar. This year during Lent I will be offering such postings every morning according to this year’s lectionary readings.
I invite you to join me in the daily readings and prayer.

I will continue to post on other matters as well.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service