Sandpiper's Thoughts | Closer to Each Other

Yesterday, I wrote about a worship experience at NAUMF. We all placed our candles on a table, indicating how close we felt to God – closer to the center, closer to God.





Months later, I was in worship, and Terry (I think) was preaching. She said – and I wish I could properly attribute this idea – that if we think of God at the center, then we can imagine that the closer we move to God – in concentric circles – the closer we move to each other. Closer to God. Closer to each other.





I wonder if that is why we sometimes resist moving closer to God. Doing so necessitates moving closer to each other. Love God; love your neighbor. It’s impossible to love God and hate your neighbor.



