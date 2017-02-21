Reignite My Story | Changing the world requires turning back to the mission of Jesus

Original Posting At https://reignitemystory.com/2017/02/21/changing-the-world-requires-turning-back-to-the-mission-of-jesus/



The world today is in chaos. There are fights and arguments, protests and riots. There are clashes — verbal and physical — between those who supports President Trump and those who supported Hillary Clinton or President Barack Obama.

There are clashes over social issues such as illegal immigration, abortion, same-sex marriage. We are challenged by war, conflict and terrorism.

Churches face a struggle in this turbulent world. Denominational membership is dropping as denominations split. Our Christian “unity” is revealed in a recent report that there are now 54,000 denominations in the world.

And the landscape is changing for families. A child growing up in America today is the least likely of any generation thus far to grow up in a church.

Many Christians and church leaders see the numbers — the counting of noses (attendance) and nickels (offering) — and know that we are in a state of decline.

The question is, “What has changed?” Is it that the world changed or is it that we have lost sight of the mission?

To remind ourselves of the mission, we turn to Scripture. The Bible presents a huge build up to the cross, death and resurrection of Jesus. That’s why the time Jesus is back with his disciples seems so brief. In Matthew, the entire period is covered in the span of a chapter. And, Matthew ends with Jesus calling his disciples together one last time to give them the instructions before his ascension.

Last words are always important and those last words of Jesus lay out how to take everything he taught and put it into practice in light of the resurrection.

We call those words from Jesus the “Great Commission. Here is the account from the NIV translation: