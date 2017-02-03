This Day With God | Change the World for the Better

Step Ahead

Make the Impossible Possible

Using faith to initiate

And the love of God

To always allocate.

Go the extra mile

With a steadfastness

Which hope provides

As you enter His vastness.

Share with each other

In a courteous, gentle way

Like a friend encourages

With praises for this day.

Strengthen and encourage

Being always thoughtful

In ways to help each other

To spread the Gospel.

Have faith in God’s instructions

To live an amazing life

By winning the unseen

Battles and daily strife.

Doing good deeds

Daily like clockwork

Inspired by eternal hope

From His handiwork.

For Jesus is the bridge

To the eternal thereof

So encourage each other

With brotherly love.

Be alert and prepared

To receive the Spirit above

Using God’s tools

Of faith hope, and love.

Pray continually;

Receive the fullness;

Help the weak;

Protect all goodness.

Being patient and kind

As you share with everyone

And…