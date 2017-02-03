This Day With God | Change the World for the Better

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/02/03/change-the-world-for-the-better/
I just finished a study of 1 Thessalonians which is a letter written by Paul in response from a report sent by Timothy as they teach and encourage the new Christians at Thessalonica. This poem summarized some of the main thoughts during the study.
Make the Impossible Possible
Using faith to initiate
And the love of God
To always allocate.
Go the extra mile
With a steadfastness
Which hope provides
As you enter His vastness.
Share with each other
In a courteous, gentle way
Like a friend encourages
With praises for this day.
Strengthen and encourage
Being always thoughtful
In ways to help each other
To spread the Gospel.
Have faith in God’s instructions
To live an amazing life
By winning the unseen
Battles and daily strife.
Doing good deeds
Daily like clockwork
Inspired by eternal hope
From His handiwork.
For Jesus is the bridge
To the eternal thereof
So encourage each other
With brotherly love.
Be alert and prepared
To receive the Spirit above
Using God’s tools
Of faith hope, and love.
Pray continually;
Receive the fullness;
Help the weak;
Protect all goodness.
Being patient and kind
As you share with everyone
And…
View original post 17 more words
Leave a Reply