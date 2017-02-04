the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Jason C. Stanley | Book Review: The Thing Lou Couldn’t Do

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-thing-lou-couldnt/


The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

The Thing Lou Couldn’t Do, Ashley Spires, Kids Can Press, 2017. Lou is a brave girl who is afraid of very little. She will do anything! Well, almost anything. When her friends choose to climb a tree, Lou isn’t so sure. She is scared and uncertain. In addition, she is concerned that her friends will […]

The post Book Review: The Thing Lou Couldn’t Do appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service