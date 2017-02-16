Last Sunday, I attended worship at a different church because we were doing a presentation at the church after worship. The sermon topic was “#Blessed.”





I loved the thoughts expressed in the sermon – so much that I took notes and want to share them with you.





Blessings are not evidenced by what we consider to be success. Our new car, our home – these are not what God would consider to be blessings. In fact, Jesus has blessed everyone. Think about that. Jesus was crucified, died and buried. He rose again, and in this action, everyone was blessed.





Look around. Who do you consider to be blessed? It doesn’t work the way we think. God’s kingdom is a different place. God blesses everyone – not just the righteous or those who (whom?) we think have earned it.





All are blessed. In fact, there is nothing you can do to eliminate God’s affirmation of you. Blessing is our identity – our condition. It is who we are.





You are blessed. Look around and find God’s blessings in your life. Where do you find evidence of the presence of God?



